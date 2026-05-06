JUST IN: Akpabio Threatens To Take Oshiomhole ‘Out Of Senate’

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The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday threatened to sanction Senator Adams Oshiomhole, warning that he could be “taken out of the Senate” if he continued to disrupt proceedings.

The warning followed repeated interruptions by the Edo North senator during plenary, as he persistently shouted “Point of Order” while Akpabio was reading the Votes and Proceedings of the previous sitting.

The tense exchange is seen as a continuation of an earlier clash between both lawmakers, amid what observers describe as a growing contest for the Senate Presidency ahead of 2027.

Trouble began at the commencement of plenary when Oshiomhole repeatedly interjected, drawing the attention of the presiding officer.

In response, Akpabio called on Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to guide his colleague on the Senate’s Standing Rules.

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Kalu, in his remarks, described Oshiomhole’s conduct as “tautological,” but the interruptions persisted.

Akpabio then cautioned the former Edo State governor, stating: “If you are a soldier, you behave like a soldier. If you are a police officer, you behave like a police officer. So if you are a senator, you must go by the rules.”

He subsequently ruled Oshiomhole out of order, declaring, “Senator Oshiomhole, you are ruled out of order,” as he struck the gavel.

Despite the ruling, Oshiomhole continued to speak from his seat, insisting on being recognised.

The Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno, also intervened, warning of possible disciplinary action.

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“Senator Oshiomhole, be guided, otherwise I will invoke the powers of the office of the Chief Whip against you,” Monguno cautioned.

Akpabio reinforced the warning, telling Oshiomhole: “If you become unruly, I will take you out of the Senate.”

Following the series of warnings, Oshiomhole appeared to back down, bringing the disruption to an end.