Don’t Drag Me Into APC Screening Controversy, Wike Warns

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The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Monday distanced himself from controversies surrounding the screening of Rivers State governorship aspirants by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Wike, he had no involvement in the process.

Wike spoke while inspecting ongoing infrastructure projects across parts of Abuja ahead of the third anniversary of President Bola Tinubu in office.

“I’m not a member of the APC, so I don’t know what is happening in their screening. Even if they publish the results, why would I comment? I don’t know the reasons they have,” Wike said.

He said he would not speculate on issues outside his political jurisdiction.

“What pertains to me is what I will talk about, not what does not concern me. I’m not a native doctor, neither am I a prophet,” he added.

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On the political situation in Rivers State, the minister said an emerging “rainbow coalition” ahead of the 2027 elections would adopt strategies based on political strength across different parts of the state.

“That is the essence of the rainbow coalition in Rivers State. We’ll look at where we have strength, compare notes and vote accordingly,” he said.

Speaking on infrastructure projects in the Federal Capital Territory, Wike said several ongoing projects would be inaugurated as part of activities marking Tinubu’s third year in office.

He said contractors handling major road projects had assured the administration that outstanding works, particularly streetlights, would be completed before the end of May.

“We are very happy with what we have seen on the ground. When we went to Karsana, where we have the Renewed Hope Estate, I think it is about 500 metres remaining for them to finish the asphalt,” he said.

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According to him, the road linking Dutse-Alhaji to the M5 corridor, being handled by Lubrix, was nearing completion, while the contractor had promised to complete the streetlights before month-end.

Wike also said the road project around the Body of Benchers area, being executed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, had been completed aside from streetlight installation.

“That road is already completed and the contractor, CCECC, has promised that within the next 10 days they will complete the streetlights. We are very comfortable and happy,” he said.

The minister also inspected the bridge project at Tungan Madaki and expressed satisfaction with the level of work completed.

“Now we are here at Tungan Madaki. The job is almost completed. The bridge has been launched. In fact, they have started the one we directed them to do from here to Zuba. It is a wonderful thing, so we are happy,” he said.

Wike described the projects as evidence of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to infrastructure renewal in the capital city.

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“All these will be part of projects to be inaugurated by Mr President during his third year anniversary. Quality jobs done by very good contractors. We are happy. The excellence is there,” he added.

The minister also reacted to complaints over alleged harassment by officials of the Abuja Municipal Area Council during tax enforcement operations, saying tax compliance remained a challenge among residents.

“There must be a civilised way of collecting taxes, but knowing our taxpayers, people don’t like to pay tax. When tax collectors come, they find one excuse or the other,” he said.

He, however, said no formal complaint had been received by the FCT Administration against officials of the council.