Israel Confirms First Diagnosed Case Of Hantavirus

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Israeli health authorities have confirmed the country’s first diagnosed case of hantavirus after a patient who recently traveled to Eastern Europe tested positive for the rodent-borne disease.

According to reports, the patient initially showed symptoms that prompted antibody screening, which indicated exposure to hantavirus. A follow-up PCR test confirmed the active infection.

The patient is reported to be in stable condition and is under medical observation. They have not required intensive care or strict isolation measures.

Health officials have clarified that this case involves a European strain of hantavirus, typically transmitted through contact with infected rodent droppings, urine, or saliva.

Human-to-human transmission is not a significant concern with this strain.

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Authorities emphasized that the infection is unrelated to the ongoing hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

That outbreak involves the rarer Andes strain, which has been associated with limited human-to-human transmission.

The case has been formally reported to Israel’s Ministry of Health, and officials continue to monitor the situation closely while reassuring the public that the risk of wider spread remains low.

This marks Israel’s first confirmed hantavirus diagnosis, highlighting the importance of awareness for travelers returning from areas where the virus is present in rodent populations.