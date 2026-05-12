Supreme Court Affirms Conviction Of Woman For Trafficking, Prostitution Offences

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The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has secured major legal victories in its fight against human trafficking, following the Supreme Court’s affirmation of the conviction and sentence of a trafficker, Titilayo Folorunso, for trafficking, procurement for prostitution, and organising foreign travel to promote prostitution.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, NAPTIP said the apex court, in a unanimous judgment delivered on May 8, 2026, upheld the decisions of both the trial court and the Court of Appeal, which had earlier found Folorunso guilty.

According to the agency, investigations revealed that Folorunso deceived her victim with false promises of securing a teaching job in Malta. Instead, the victim was trafficked through the Niger Republic to Libya, where she was forced into prostitution, subjected to abuse, endured forced abortions, and suffered severe exploitation.

The trial court had sentenced Folorunso to seven years’ imprisonment on each count, a ruling that was subsequently upheld by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

NAPTIP stated that the Supreme Court found the appeal to be without merit, describing the judgment as a strong reinforcement of Nigeria’s commitment to tackling human trafficking and ensuring justice for victims.

In a separate but related case, the agency also announced the conviction of Bose Jimoh by the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on May 7, 2026.

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Jimoh was sentenced to seven years imprisonment and fined N4 million for organising foreign travel that promoted prostitution and exporting victims for exploitation.

NAPTIP noted that the offences were prosecuted under the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015.

The agency described the convictions as significant milestones in the country’s anti-human trafficking campaign, reaffirming its resolve to dismantle trafficking networks and protect vulnerable persons from exploitation.