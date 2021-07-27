AFRICA: WHO Wants Hepatitis B Interventions Integrated Into Antenatal Care, Says 4.5m Children Infected Annually

The World Health Organisation has called on governments in Africa to integrate hepatitis B intervention into antenatal care services.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, made the call on Tuesday in commemoration of the World Hepatitis Day which is celebrated globally on 28 July.

Hepatitis is a disease that inflames the liver, leading to liver cancer and cirrhosis.

Moeti stated that over 90 million people are living with hepatitis in the region, accounting for 26 percent of the global total.

According to her, more than 124,000 Africans are dying every year from the consequences of undetected and untreated hepatitis.

“This year’s theme is “hepatitis can’t wait” and we call on all countries to rapidly improve access to services to prevent, diagnose and treat hepatitis.

“Around 4.5 million African children under five years old are infected with chronic hepatitis B, reflecting an enormous 70 percent of the global burden in this age group.

“The global target of less than 1percent incidence of hepatitis B in children under 5 years has been reached, but the African Region is lagging behind at 2.5 percent,” she said.

She noted that most of the cases recorded annually could be prevented by eliminating mother-to-child transmission of the disease, during or shortly after birth and in early childhood.

Key interventions against hepatitis B, according to her include vaccination at birth and in early childhood, screening pregnant women, and providing timely treatment.

“So, in the WHO African Region, we are urging especially that “mothers can’t wait.

We are encouraging countries to integrate the Hepatitis B PMTCT in the Ante-Natal Care package together with the HIV and Syphilis PMTCT program.

“Going forward, as WHO, we are seeking to integrate hepatitis B interventions into antenatal care services.

” We also want to strengthen collaboration with key partners, such as the Organization of African First Ladies for Development, which have championed progress towards a HIV-free generation. By expanding programmes to incorporate hepatitis, action can be quickly scaled-up.

“So, this World Hepatitis Day, I urge all stakeholders in maternal and child health to consider how hepatitis can be integrated into existing initiatives such as the First Ladies “free to shine” initiative which is working in countries for an AIDS-free generation in Africa,” she said.

She explained that health systems also play vital roles in preventing transmission by making sure blood donations are screened and that syringes are only used once and then safely disposed.

She also encouraged individuals to seek testing and treatment for hepatitis and to learn more about the disease in order to end the silent epidemic.