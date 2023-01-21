After Concern By Tinubu Campaign, Ondo Declares Tuesday Work-Free Day For PVC Collection

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has approved Tuesday, 24th January, 2023 a work-free day.

A statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, on Saturday said that this is to enable all eligible voters in the State collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) designated centers in their respective Local Government Areas.

This is coming two days after the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, approved four work-free days to enable public servants in the state collect their PVCs.

The South West Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had on Thursday expressed concern over low collection of PVC by residents of the region.

The campaign council met in Akure, the Ondo State capital, where it adopted a new strategy to encourage PVC collection and mobilize voters for its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu ahead of the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Akeredolu urged Civil Servants, Private Workers, Artisans, and other well-meaning residents of the State who are eligible voters to seize the opportunity and collect their PVCs.

The Governor called on the people to place premium on the collection of PVCs to enable them exercise their franchise in the forthcoming elections.

“The importance of the forthcoming elections can not be overemphasised . There is an urgent need for us to address the low rate of PVCs collection in the Southwest. Beyond partisan lines, it is imperative that our people understand that the PVC is their license to enthrone desired political leadership.

“We are constrained to take this decision to enable our people take this advantage and collect their PVCs. It’s important that we all exercise our civic responsibilities.

“All political appointees and other government functionaries are also directed to return to their local governments and wards to encourage our people to collect their PVCs.” the statement added.