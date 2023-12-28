Akeredolu Was A Library Of Ideas, Patriotism – Gov Otu

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Bassey Otu says the death of the former Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, is a great loss as he was a library of ideas and patriotism.

Otu speaking on the death of former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Thursday in Calabar, said, “the passing on of Governor Akerdolu is a great loss for our country as he was a library of ideas, patriotism and equity.

“As a governor and an accomplished legal intellectual, he championed equity, fairness and justice not just for the various sub-nationals that make up our great country, but for every Nigerian.

“As saddened as I am and my administration, we take solace in the fact that Governor Akeredolu lived a life of impact, advocacy for the common good and has left a legacy of exemplary conduct and democratic ideals for all to emulate.

“I am also sadden at the death of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ghali Na’Abba.

“He will be remembered for his courage and commitment to the deals of democracy and representative governance.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the both deceased and the Governments and peoples of Ondo and Kano States, respectively.”