After Supplying Israel With Weapons, Biden Approves $100m Aid To Gaza, West Bank

United States President, Joe Biden, Wednesday, announced $100 million humanitarian assistance for Gaza and the West Bank, a Palestine exclave, in view of the unsavory developments associated with the ongoing war between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas militants and Hezbollah of Lebanon.

The announcement via the president’s X page, comes days after the US government through its defense department, approved the transfer of first missiles for the Iron Dome air-defence to Israel, which is to be used by the Israeli military to intercept Hamas rockets.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the US National Security Council, had confirmed the military aid to Israel in the wake of the infiltration of Hamas militants into Southern Israel.

On Saturday, the U.S. also made the second deployment of military ships and warplanes to the Mediterranean sea to forestall countries that may want to get involved in the Israeli war against Hamas.

Biden, who is already on a diplomatic visit to Israel and Jordan, stated that the financial aid to Palestine is aimed at supporting the displaced.

“This money will support over 1 million displaced and conflict-affected Palestinians.

“And we will have mechanisms in place so this aid reaches those in need – not Hamas or terrorist groups,” Biden tweeted.

Earlier, Biden and his team touched down in Israel, met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and expressed solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas’s terrorist attack.

The ongoing war between IDF and Hamas and Hezbollah has resulted in the death of thousands on the sides of Israel and Palestine, nearing 5,000 including children.

Israel has vowed that its military offensive will continue for as long as possible until the Hamas infrastructure is destroyed and its leaders taken down.

On the part of Hamas, it maintained that the escalation will continue so long as Israel occupies Jerusalem.

The conflict remained furious as an explosion blew up the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza on Tuesday, leading to more loss of lives.

The attack on the hospital was condemned by Joe Biden who directed “my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened.”

The United States maintains that the protection of civilian lives during the conflict must be observed by relevant stakeholders.