‘I Stand Against Evil’ — UK PM Sunak Condemns Hamas During Visit To Israel

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak Thursday, arrived in Israel for meetings with his counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Middle East leaders, to discuss ways to isolate Hamas militants operating from Gaza, a Palestine exclave.

“I am in Israel, a nation in grief. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always,” Sunak tweeted via his X page while the UK government stated it is working to ensure “Hamas’ terrorism is not a catalyst for further escalation.”

Advertisement

“All efforts must be made to prevent further loss of innocent lives,” the UK government added.

The meeting follows that of the United States President, Joe Biden, who backed Israel’s offensive against Hamas after the group infiltrated Southern Israel and killed thousands of Jews.

But Biden equally urged Israelis not to be “consumed with rage” while urging the country and its neighbour, Egypt, to open humanitarian corridors so that aid could reach Palestinians who have been displaced and whose families have been killed since the war began.

Amid the development, the UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, is expected to meet leaders in Egypt, Turkey and Qatar within the next three days to push for the prevention of the conflict spreading across the region as well as seek a peaceful resolution.

Advertisement

Cleverly is expected to call for the release of British hostages and foreign nationals, and secure safe passage for British Nationals to leave Gaza.

The UK has already donated £10 million as aid to Palestine territories destroyed during the ongoing conflict.

“It is in no one’s interests – neither Israeli, Palestinian nor the wider Middle East – for others to be drawn into this conflict.

“I am meeting counterparts from influential states in the region to push for calm and stability, facilitate humanitarian access into Gaza and work together to secure the release of hostages,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.