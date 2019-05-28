Again, Buhari Blames Predecessors For Current Poverty, Insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has again blamed his predecessors for the current poverty and insecurity being experienced in the country.

A statement by Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) said things took a bad turn because assets and resources available to Nigeria were not properly managed.

According to him, the current situation follows decades of neglect and resource mismanagement.

Speaking while receiving in audience the board of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, led by the Group Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Ikazoboh, the President said his government was determined to reverse the trend of squander-mania and mismanagement.

The President said, “We have made progress in some areas such as agriculture.”

He stressed that government remains committed to the goals of securing the country, inclusive economic growth, and fighting corruption.

President Buhari said Nigeria was in a unique position as the most populous and resource-rich nation on the African continent, adding that the resources would be harnessed and properly managed, to engender a prosperous and peaceful country.

He, therefore, appealed to Ecobank Transnational Incorporated to “institute a special fund to develop agriculture, which will cement your legacy as a bank that helped to transform this region’s economic fortunes.”

President Buhari commended Ecobank for being active in promoting financial inclusion, noting that it is key to the government’s diversification agenda.

On requests by the bank for decongestion of Apapa ports, and rebuilding of the transnational Lagos-Badagry-Seme road, he responded: “We are aware and are working in all those areas, and by the grace of God, you will start seeing results during my second term in office.”

Mr Ikazoboh disclosed that the Ecobank Group was in 36 countries in Africa and 40 globally.

The bank, founded 30 years ago by private sector entrepreneurs, has over 20 million customers, with over eight million of them in Nigeria.

Mr Ikazoboh said President Buhari’s recent re-election is a testimony of the hard work done, adding that reforms embarked on by the administration, across sectors, “will have deep, long term impact on Nigeria, West Africa, and Africa.”