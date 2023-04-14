Again, Nigerian Pastor Detained In U.S. After DSS Arrest

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The founder of the RIG Nation and Pioneer Church, UK, Apostle Tomi Arayomi, has disclosed that he was detained by immigration officials upon arrival in Houston, United States.

The cleric and his wife were in the news last week following their arrest and detention in Nigeria by the Department of States Services, DSS.

Details of their detention were not made public but the cleric had been making predictions about the 2023 Nigerian election and the outcomes.

He was subsequently released by the DSS and had to leave Nigeria abruptly after a “lengthy interrogation” but his personal aide is still being detained in the country.

On Friday, he tweeted that a US immigration official seized his passport and detained him briefly when he arrived the country.

According to him, another official facilitated his release.

“I wasn’t going to share this story but I was detained in Houston on arrival for the first time ever! I don’t know the particulars of why I was detained or if there was any correlation with my Nigerian arrest all I know is that within minutes of me landing my passport was confiscated and I was being led to a detention room by an officer.

“Just as the door was opening another immigration officer looked at me and said “Prophet, what are you doing in here!” I said “I don’t know!”

“Within seconds she took my passport from the officer and whispered in his ear. She then walked right past me in the detention centre as if she didn’t even know me anymore. I tried to catch her eye to say thank you but she walked right past me.

“Within 60 seconds I was out! I don’t know if that woman was human or Angel all I know is God is good! And the same God who goes before Me. Will go before you, satan cannot cage your assignment! In Jesus Name! I declare, you are unstoppable!!! To that woman, human or Angel, I thank God for you!,” he tweeted.