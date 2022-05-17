Again, PDP Reschedules Dates For Congresses, Primaries

Nigeria
By Isuma Mark
pdp
PDP Logo

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has for the umpteenth time extended dates for the conduct of its congresses and primaries ahead of the 2023 elections.

In a notice co-signed by the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu and the National Secretary, Chris Anyanwu, the party said it’s compelled to change dates for its activities again due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The party has now rescheduled its State House of Assembly primary elections to Saturday May 21, 2022, while its House of Representatives primaries will now hold Sunday May 22, 2022.

While the Senate primaries of the party will hold Monday May 23, 2022, its governorship primaries will hold on Wednesday May 25, 2022.

The party noted that, “In the case of the South East region, due to the sit-at-home currently being observed on Mondays, the Senate Primaries will now hold on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.”

The party holds it presidential primary on 27 and 28 of May 2022.

