2023 Presidency: North ‘Dividing’ South To Retain Power– Ohanaeze Youths

The perceived ploy by the Nigerian government to stop the South-East from producing the president of Nigeria in 2023 may sink the country’s foundation, Ohanaeze Youth Council said Tuesday.

Its national president, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, stated this in Enugu during an interaction with newsmen.

Igboayaka claimed that ‘northern political profiteers are indirectly behind the South-South and South-West aspirants while they still hold tight their ambition to retain power beyond 2023’.

He said, “This plot is a mere divide-and-rule strategy of the North so they can retain power, but this will surely sink Nigeria if they fail to put their desperation in check.”

He warned Southeasters against succumbing ‘to this conspiracy to support the North in this conspiracy theory’.

He said, “We hereby warn those obvious saboteurs to refrain from their actions. Is’s either the 2023 presidency or the agitation for an independent state of Biafra will be embraced by those who are yet to join the movement.

“It will be a conviction that Igbos are not wanted in Nigeria and that is why 2023 is a trap.”

He called on the British government to ‘remind the Nigerian government that the idea of setting up the Henry Willink’s commission in 1958 was to include all parts of Nigeria in the affairs of Nigeria, and also focus more on equitable distribution of resources and political positions’.

According to him, “This was the very idea which encouraged the establishment of the Federal Character. Nigeria is presently a glass house considering its protracted challenges, and those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stone.

“The youths of South East who constitute the new generation are passionately using this medium to address the issues of inequality in Nigeria.

“Senator Ahmad Lawan’s presidential ambition is a dummy sold out to test South-East politicians and presidential aspirants to unveil their real characters and seriousness to enable APC to make a right choice from South East.”