Ahead Of Swearing-In As AGF, Fagbemi Receives NBA President, Seeks Recommendations For Judicial Reforms

The incoming Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, has asked the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN, to recommend areas that require reforms and improvement in the judiciary.

Fagbemi made the call when he received the NBA leadership in Abuja, according to a statement by Akorede Habeeb Lawal, the NBA National Publicity Secretary.

Fagbemi will, alongside other ministerial nominees appointed by President Bola Tinubu, be sworn in on Monday.

He heads the All Progressives Congress legal team defending the president at the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja.

Fagbemi was said to have “called upon the NBA President to present to the office of the Attorney General the NBA’s official position on law reforms and areas of improvement for the Judiciary.”

During the visit, the NBA President described Prince Fagbemi as a round peg in a round role.

He told Fagbemi that many lawyers expressed “excitement about his appointment.”

The statement partly reads, “Mr. Maikyau pledged the support of the NBA as Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN assumes office as the new Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation.

“While responding, Prince Fagbemi SAN expressed his appreciation to the NBA President and his team for the visit.

“He remarked that it gives him a lot of comfort, knowing that he has the support of the Bar.

“The NBA President was accompanied on the visit by the Alternate Chairperson of the 2023 NBA Annual General Conference Planning Committee, Mrs Oyikan Badejo, who chose the occasion to brief the incoming Minister of Justice of the forthcoming Annual General Conference which commences on Friday, 25 August, 2023 in Abuja.”