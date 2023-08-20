‘Seyi Awolowo Is A Disgrace’ — Angry Reactions As BBNaija Fans Demand Disqualification Of Housemate For ‘Misogynist’ Remark

142 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has caused outrage on social media after he revealed what he would have his sons do to other people’s daughters.

Seyi, in an interaction with fellow housemates, Pere, Soma, and Whitemoneyon on Sunday, said his sons will do unspeakable things to the daughters of co-housemates.

Speaking in a mixture of English and pidgin English, he said, “I gave birth to a boy first who will f*ck your daughter. I get Shina (fornication) account for my son, a miscellaneous account I dey pay money. I get that account for my son, I get that account for my guy son, I get that account for a lot of my boys their sons (sic), they will f*ck your daughter.

“My boys, Dey will come meet me say dey need Benz, I will give them a Benz and give them the key to the guest house, Dey go run train on people daughter (sic). I’m saying it lightly, I know where I Dey talk am from. I’m giving birth to boys and Dem go Dey f*ck people daughter. I like how it sounds funny to everybody.”

However, his comment didn’t sit well with Nigerians who called for his disqualification from the show over what many described as a misogynist statement.

Reacting, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) took to its official X page (Formerly Twitter) to condemn him

“We strongly condemn the comments made by Seyi Awolowo in the disturbing video that has surfaced. Such remarks perpetuate harmful attitudes and contribute to a culture of violence and abuse.

“The bystanders’ passive response in the video is also deeply concerning because it only enables such behaviour to persist. It is important for us all to actively speak up in circumstances such as this.

“We remain committed to addressing issues of domestic and sexual violence. Call our 24/7 Toll-Free Line at – 08000 333 333 to make a report and access support. Together, we can work towards creating a society that truly values consent and is free from violence,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, an X user @toyinjaz said, “Hope this spurs @BBNaija to take action. You can’t afford to give the impression that contestants can be abusive physically and sexually on the show.”

Another user X @thankfulhearter said, “Reason every parent especially an African mom to try as much as possible to watch BBN. It helps keeps (sic) you guarded! Seyi Awolowo is a disgrace even to his fellow misogynists!”

Reason every parent especially an African mom to try as much as possible to watch BBN. It helps keeps you guarded! Seyi Awolowo is a disgrace even to his fellow misogynists! pic.twitter.com/rwEZRmvHyu — ThankfulHearter (@thankfulhearter) August 20, 2023

Also reacting @ulxma wrote, “There is no charitable interpretation of what Seyi said. At best, he’s saying that sex is a weapon that can be used to punish women. At worst, he’s saying that gang rape is a revenge tool. We are truly in hell.”

“Seyi Awolowo should be disqualified and really lose every brand deal he has unless the brands subscribe to sexual molestation. He has to be taught a serious lesson. What the actual hell?,” @yeankhar said.

On his part, @Ore_akiinde said, “Parents Normally pray for their children’s success and growth in life, but Seyi is fantasising about how he will run the sexual life of his son and the other men sat there grinning and nodding. I wonder what type of fathers these generations are building.”

@ulxma also said, “I encountered Seyi during the EndSARS protests and within a few seconds, I could tell he was a misogynist. There’s nothing you can say to convince me that you have known this guy for years and didn’t know he was like this. Sorry.”

“Seyi should be disqualified from BBN even before the life eviction show. How can a normal being be saying these things or even having the thoughts of it in his mind is disgusting…,” @Ohloowatoscene said