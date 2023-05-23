Ahmad Lawan Denies Plan To Retain Senate President Seat In 10th NASS

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has denied speculations suggesting his intention to run for the presidency of the 10th Senate.

Lawan, who has been serving as Senate President since June 2019, said in a series of tweets Tuesday that he doesn’t plan to extend his tenure beyond his current tenancy.

According to Lawan, he remains committed to assisting his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), find a way out of its current quandary over who should succeed him as the Senate President.

The APC leadership’s endorsement of Senator Godswill Akpabio for the number three seat is correctly being challenged by some senators-elect aspiring for the office.

“I have read some media reports that I have joined the race for the Presidency of the 10th Senate.

“Ordinarily I would not have responded to these reports but when lies are not refuted, they have the tendency to create an illusion of truth.

“The truth is that I have never told anyone or held a meeting with anyone that I am running for the Presidency of the 10th Senate,so the public should discountenance the reports.

“The fact remains that I am part of the leadership of our great party, the APC, seeking to find solutions to the numerous issues arising from the contests for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and I will continue to remain focused on that,” he said.

Nigeria’s 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated on June 13, 2023, leading to the reconstitution of leadership positions within the legislative arm of government.