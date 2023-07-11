Akpabio Unveils 8 Senate Committees As Adeola Heads Appropriations

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday announced Chairmen of standing committees with senator Olamilekan Adeola emerging as the chairman of the committee on appropriations.

Advertisement

He will be deputised by Senator Ali Ndume, who’s the Chief Whip of the Senate.

Both senators are of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Akpabio who made the announcement at resumption of plenary said Senator Ahmed Wadada will chair the Public Accounts Committee, PAC.

PAC is usually chaired by the opposition party. Wadada, from Nasarawa State, is of the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

Other committees announced and their Chairpersons are:

Advertisement

Rules and Business — Titus Zam (chairman), Opeyemi Bamidele (deputy)

Senate Services — Sunday Karimi (chairman), Williams Eteng Jonah (deputy)

Ethics and Public Petitions — Okechukwu Ezea (chairman), Khalid Ibrahim Mustapha (deputy)

Public Accounts — Aliu Wadada Ahmed (chairman), Onyeka Peter (deputy)

National Security and Intelligence — Shehu Buba Umar (chairman)

Asuquo Ekpenyong (deputy)

Advertisement

Legislative Compliance — Garba Musa Maidoki (chairman), Ede Dafinone (deputy)

Media — Adeyemi Adaramodu (chairman), Salisu Shuaibu Afolabi (deputy)

Appropriations — Olamilekan Adeola (chairman), Ali Ndume (deputy)