Alaafin Was ‘Philosopher King’, Says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday described late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, as a very knowlegable man who could argue brilliantly on many issues despite not being a professor.

He said Alaafin had a deep understanding of many issues including international issues, saying he wrote so many papers despite not being an academics.

He said this when he paid a condolence visit to the royal family, the Oyo Mesi and the Oyo State Government at the palace.

The VP said Oba Adeyemi, would be missed by so many people who had interactions with him at various fora

Osinbajo said, ” I bring you the condolences of our President, President Muhammadu Buhari, and also from the Federal Government.

“Kabiyesi was in the mould of a philosopher king. He understood the place of the correct representation of the history, heritage and political economy of a people in imbuing self-worth and self-esteem in the people and by such means, the building of a proud and patriotic people.

“In his writings and speeches, he argued vigorously that the Oyo system of governance and especially the relationship between the Alaafin and the Oyo Mesi was a precursor to the concepts of the rule of law and separation of powers made popular by Dicey and Montesquieu.

“I will miss the times I spent with him in Ibadan and Abuja debating sundry national and international issues. I have always come away with the impression that the monarchy may have hidden away one of the best minds of this generation. But his books and articles at least help us to get a second-hand feel of his remarkable intellect and erudition.

“My sincere condolences to the Royal family, the Governor and the people of Oyo State and all of us who mourn his passing. May his memory remain blessed.”

Prince Tunde Aseywmi, who spoke on behalf of the late monarch hailed Osinbajo who he described as a very knowledgeable leader and a patient man.