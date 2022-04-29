JUST IN: Presidential Aspirants Lose N80 Million After Disqualification By PDP

Two of the 17 presidential aspirants who bought the N40 million expression of interest and nomination forms of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have been disqualified from participating in the party’s presidential primaries.

The David Mark led presidential screening committee of the party announced disqualification of the two aspirants after the screening exercise on Friday.

Mark, however, declined journalists’ request to reveal the identities of the affected aspirants and the reasons for their disqualification.

When asked if the screening committee made any recommendation to the party to refund the N80 million nomination fees paid by the aspirants, Mark said: “Why should the party refund the money?

The two disqualified aspirants are to forfeit the N40 million each of them paid for the expression of interest and nomination forms.

According to one of the aspirants, Sen Anyim Pius Anyim, the screening was designed to verify the candidates’ membership and financial status, academic credentials, and other requirements for a presidential candidate as spelled out in the constitution.