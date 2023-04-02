‘All Obi’s Phone Calls From Last 3 Years Undergoing Review To Incriminate Him’ – Aide Reveals

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, is allegedly the target of an ongoing operation aimed at incriminating and subsequently prosecuting him for treason.

Obi’s media adviser, Valentine Obienyem, made the claim on Sunday hours after an alleged phone conversation between the LP candidate and Bishop Oyedepo of the Winner’s Chapel Worldwide was published by an online newspaper.

In the audio conversation currently trending on social media, Obi was purported as urging Bishop Oyedepo on the eve of the February 25 presidential election to use his influence to convince Christians in the South West and North Central region to vote for him at the polls.

The LP candidate was heard telling the cleric that the 2023 presidential election had become “a religious war” to which the Bishop allegedly responded “I believe that, I believe that, I believe that.”

While members of the Obi campaign organization have issued conflicting statements regarding the alleged leaked phone call in their initial responses, Obienyem claimed that some unnamed persons have been assigned the task of harvesting and reviewing wiretapped phone calls of Obi in the last three years with a view to finding something incriminating to prosecute the LP candidate for treason.

“Obi versus Oyedepo: Too bad!” Obienyem wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday. “I heard they set up a Committee made up of some Communications experts, headed by our prodigal brother from Nnewi.They are reviewing all calls Obi made in the last three years, and especially now to see if he mentioned Interim Government or anything that will make them prosecute him for treason when and if they take over.”

He added,” Till now, they are yet to see any. The badly doctored conservation with Bishop Oyedepo released by our Nnewi prodigal brother is the much they have discovered so far. They edited out the Muslim-Muslim ticket that led to the discussion, where Obi said that in a society like ours, religious balancing was a necessary consideration and that their recklessness had made Christians to assume it was a religious war.”

Obienyem’s statement is coming days after the Department of State Services (DSS) raised the alarm about alleged plans by unnamed politicians to install an interim government and prevent the swearing in of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as president on May 29, 2023.

Many Nigerians, however, laughed off the claim and berated the state service for running to social media to raise alarms instead of doing its job.

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) particularly accused the DSS of overheating the polity by not arresting those it claimed were plotting to foist an interim government on the nation.

After a meeting on Thursday, the Chairman of NGF and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said “governors condemned in the strongest terms any unconstitutional means of regime change and pledged its commitment to continue to defend Nigeria’s democracy as elected leaders.

“In addition, the Forum believes that issuing statements without arrests is akin to heating up the polity and causing unwarranted tension in the country.”