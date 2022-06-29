Amazon: Over 5,000 Apply As E-Commerce Giant Opens Vacancies In Nigeria

The American e-commerce company, Amazon, has announced vacancies for at least seven positions in Lagos ahead of the launch of its Nigeria office in 2023.

The company advertised the positions on its website and LinkedIn and checks by THE WHISTLER revealed that no fewer than 5,089 people applied through the LinkedIn portal.

It was reported last week that Amazon plans to launch operations in Nigeria and four other countries by April 2023.

According to the company, the vacant positions include Associate Solutions Architect, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) Startup Scaling Team; Startup Segment Leader, sub-Saharan Africa, Amazon Web Services (AWS) startups; Senior Partner Sales Manager, Nigeria, and Kenya.

The other available positions are Startup Account Manager, sub-Saharan Africa, AWS; Solutions Architect, startups, AWS (sub-Saharan Africa); Senior Solutions Architect, West Africa, WWPS; and Enterprise Account Manager, Nigeria.

All but one of the positions have locations based in Lagos, Nigeria.

The company made an exception for the position of Enterprise Account Manager, saying that it would be based in the UAE with a view to relocating to Nigeria.

Reports surfaced last week that the company, which is already active in 20 countries, is making plans to expand operations to five countries, including two African countries. The countries are Belgium, Chile, Colombia, Nigeria, and South Africa.