Ambode Will Rule Lagos Again – Okupe

Former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe has predicted that immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode will come back to rule the state again.

Okupe, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, noted that the recent lesson learnt by Ambode will help him to bounce back to govern the state once again.

He said though he and Ambode were neither friends nor foes, he was convinced that the odds will still favour the former governor to bounce back from his errors.

Advertisement

Okupe took to his Twitter handle and said: “Former Governor Ambode is not my friend.

“I called him but he never once picked my call.

“Yet I sincerely believe he is an unsung Hero. An extraordinary, dutiful and diligent performer.

Advertisement

“He may be a bad politician, I believe he has learnt his lesson. Ambode will still rule Lagos again, if the Lord tarries.”

Ambode who was elected as governor Lagos was reportedly denied a second term ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC to recontest the state governorship election