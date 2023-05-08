ANALYSIS: Tinubu Will Appoint One Of These 13 Police Officers As Next IGP
THE WHISTLER has obtained a document listing the seven (7) Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) and 33 Assistant Inspector Generals (AIGs) currently serving in the Nigeria Police Force, and who are in line to succeed Usman Baba as the Inspector General of Police.
President Muhammadu Buhari was expected to appoint one of the 40 officers as the 22nd Inspector General of Police (IGP) following the expiration of IGP Usman Baba’s tenure in March 2023, but he never did.
Part V Section 18 (8) of the Police Act states: “Every police officer shall, on recruitment or appointment, serve in the Nigeria Police Force for a period of 35 years or until he attains the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier.
President Muhammadu Buhari retained IGP Baba despite attaining the statutory age of 60, and 35 years of active service in the police force.
It now appears that Baba will go at the end of Buhari’s tenure later this month.
His successor will emerge from the DIG and AIG ranks as is the tradition of previous presidents.
Part III, Section 7 (2) of the Police Act 2020 States: “The person to be appointed as Inspector-General of Police shall be a senior police officer not below the rank of an Assistant Inspector-General of Police with the requisite academic qualifications of not less than a first degree or its equivalent in addition to professional and management experience.”
Until he emerged as IGP, Baba was the DIG-in-charge of the Department of Finance and Administration. At the same time, his predecessor, Mohammed Adamu, was an AIG in charge of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Jos, Plateau State.
Only 13 Officers ‘Qualified’
According to Part III Section 7(6) of the Police Act: “The person appointed to the office of the Inspector-General of Police shall hold office for four years”
But in the past, both IGP Baba and Adamu were appointed at the age of 58 years, had actively served 33 years in the police and had two years left to retire.
The decision by the Buhari administration was criticized by legal practitioners and civil society groups, who noted that the president should appoint senior officers with more active years in the police.
Analysis of the profiles of the 40 officers showed that a total of 14 senior officers: 11 AIGs and three (3) DIGs are scheduled for retirement in 2023.
By 2024, a total of 13 senior officers: 11 AIGs and two (2) DIGs will also retire from the police force.
The incoming president, Bola Tinubu, is left with the available options of 11 AIGs and two (2) DIGs on the roll to appoint the next IGP.
Retired Commissioner of Police (CP) Shola Amore told THE WHISTLER that the appointment of the IGP is solely based on Section 7 (3) of the Police Act which states:
“The Inspector-General of Police shall be appointed by the President on the advice of the Police Council from among serving members of the Police Force.”
Amore noted that every other factor for consideration was inconsequential.
Below Are Profiles Of The 13 Officers ‘Qualified’ To Be Appointed IGP:
Name: DIG Moses Anbakina Jitoboh
Origin: Sagbama, Bayelsa State
DOB: June 1, 1970 (53 years)
Date Enlisted: June 10, 1994
Retirement Year: June 10, 2029
Discipline: M.Sc Geog/R. Planning
Current Posting: NIGPOL ICT FHQ Abuja
Name: DIG Adeleke Adeyinka Bode
Origin: Ekiti, Kwara State
DOB: May 13, 1965 (58 years)
Date Enlisted: March 3, 1990
Retirement Year: March 3, 2025
Discipline: LL. B
Current Posting: NIGPOL DOPS FHQ Abuja
Name: AIG Dansuki Danbappa Galadanchi
Origin: Gwale, Kano State
DOB: January 10, 1966 (57 years)
Date Enlisted: March 3, 1990
Retirement Year: March 3, 2025
Discipline: B.A Language Art
Current Posting: AIG INTERPOL FCID FHQ, Abuja
Name: AIG Bala Ciroma
Origin: Potikum, Yobe State
DOB: January 16, 1966 (57 years)
Date Enlisted: March 3, 1990
Retirement Year: March 3, 2025
Discipline: B.S.C Geography
Current Posting: AIG FEDOPS FHQ Abuja
Name: AIG Sahabo Abubakar Yahaya
Origin: Hong, Adamawa State
DOB: September 15, 1965 (58 years)
Date Enlisted: May 18, 1992
Retirement Year: September 15, 2025
Discipline: BL
Current Posting: AIG Zone 15 Maiduguri
Name: AIG Lafia Shuaya’U Abduyari
Origin: Lafia, Nasarawa State
DOB: January 1, 1965 (58 years)
Date Enlisted: May 18, 1992
Retirement Year: January 1, 2025
Discipline: BA Theatre Arts
Current Posting: AIG FIB FHQ Abuja
Name: AIG Matthew Akinyosola
Origin: Ife North, Osun State
DOB: January 6, 1969 (54 years)
Date Enlisted: January 1, 1990
Retirement Year: January 1, 2025
Discipline: B.S.C Economics
Current Posting: AIG SPU FHQ Abuja
Name: AIG Jonathan Towuru
Origin: Ughelli, Delta State
DOB: December 6, 1965 (58 years)
Date Enlisted: January 3, 1990
Retirement Year: January 3, 2025
Discipline: BA History
Current Posting: SIG Zone 6 Calabar
Name: AIG Ari Muhammed Ali
Origin: Doma, Nasarawa State
DOB: March 1, 1965 (58 years)
Date Enlisted: March 3, 1990
Retirement Year: March 1, 2025
Discipline: B.Sc M.Sc Library Science, INDU
Current Posting: AIG Zone 2 Lagos
Name: AIG Benjamin Nebolisa Okolo
Origin: Onitsha, Anambra State
DOB: December 24, 1965 (58 years)
Date Enlisted: May 18, 1992
Retirement Year: December 24, 2025
Discipline: B.Sc. Political Science
Current Posting: AIG Zone 16 Yenogoa
Name: AIG Arungwa Awazue Udo
Origin: Ikwuano, Abia State
DOB: April 17, 1965 (58 years)
Date Enlisted: March 3, 1990
Retirement Year: March 3, 2025
Discipline: BA Philosophy
Current Posting: AIG Zone 5 Benin
Name: AIG Sadiq Idris Abubakar
Origin: Garko, Kano State
DOB: November 20, 1968 (55 years)
Date Enlisted: May 18, 1992
Retirement Year: November 20, 2026
Discipline: B.Sc Geography
Current Posting: CMDT Police Academy, Wudil Kano
Name: AIG Emeka Frank Mba
Origin: Udenu, Enugu State
DOB: October 9, 1972 (51 years)
Date Enlisted: June 18, 1992
Retirement Year: June 18, 2027
Discipline: BL
Current Posting: AIG FCID FHQ Annex Lagos
Exemption:
However, among the DIGs that may be retired in 2024, DIG Kayode Egbetokun may be one of the strongest contenders due to his history with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and his profile is as follow:
Name: DIG Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu
Origin: Egbado South, Ogun State
DOB: September 4, 1964 (59 years)
Date Enlisted: March 3, 1990
Retirement Year: September 4, 2024
Discipline: B.Sc. Mathematics
Current posting: NIGPOL FCID FHQ Abuja