Police Deploy Officers To Lead British School Over Bullying

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has deployed its operatives to the Lead British International school to forestall any possible breakdown of law and order.

The FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh disclosed this in a terse statement issued, on Tuesday.

THE WHISTLER reported that the school had recorded a case of bullying where a female student was captured manhandling a fellow student.

The video subsequently shared on the internet, further generated concerns from many Nigerians both online and on sight as videos circulating on the macro blogging Application showed concerned residents at the school premises.

Reacting to the situation, the FCT Police Command said, “In a proactive response to alarms raised by some members of the public regarding videos circulating on social media depicting the bullying of students at the above-mentioned school, the FCT Police Command is on top of the situation and has deployed seasoned officers to the school premises for investigations and to forestall any possible breakdown of law and order.”

Recall that an X user, @moooyeeeee, had on Monday night posted two videos of a female student of the school being repeatedly slapped by another female classmate.

The user called for justice for the victim. Since they were posted, the videos have drawn the wrath of many users of the microblogging platform who condemned the incident and called for the school authorities to investigate and punish the culprits.

One of those who reacted posted a screenshot where it was alleged the school has been treating bullying, which it said has been recurring, with kid gloves.

The untitled screenshot cited the case of another student who cut his classmate with a knife but was only suspended for two days.

Reacting to the allegations in a statement on Tuesday and signed by Head of School, Abuja, Abraham Ogunkanbi, the school said that it has initiated a panel of inquiry that has started working on all evidence to get the full scope of the incident.

Consequently, the management is said to have shut down the institution over the bullying incident.