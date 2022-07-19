Anambra: Bereaved Police Officers’ Families Receive N9.1m Compensation

The commissioner of police, Anambra State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, Tuesday, presented cheques worth N9,100,000 to fifteen families of deceased police officers attached to the command.

Our correspondent gathered that the gesture was an initiative of the inspector-general of police’s Family Welfare Insurance Scheme aimed at giving succour to the family of police officers who died in active service.

According to the state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, “The gesture is aimed at spurring officers to greatness while discharging their statutory duties with the assurance that their welfare is of paramount importance to the administration of the Force.”

The CP, while presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries, thanked the IGP for his efforts towards ensuring good welfare packages for personnel of the Force.

The commissioner further urged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely by investing in a profitable venture that ‘will in turn ameliorate the needs of the dependents left behind’.

The CP, according to the PPRO, also assured the IGP that officers and men of the command would continue to put in their best to ensure peace, security and safety of Anambra State.

Quoting him, “In the last three months, the command had received similar cheques from the IGP and it was presented to the beneficiaries.”

The affected families thanked the IGP for the money, and pledged to make good use of it.