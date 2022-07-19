UK: Amid Heatwave In London, Citizens Advised To Avoid Barbecue, Others

Following a record temperature of 40.3C recorded in the United Kingdom, the London Fire Brigade has urged residents to take precautionary measures including avoiding barbecue or any form of fire for now.

The UK Metropolitan Police stated on Tuesday that the 40 Celsius temperature is happening “for the first time ever”

The brigade announced a major fire incident as firefighters battled several significant fires across London during the record-breaking heatwave.

It advised: “Because of these serious incidents we are asking for your help to keep this situation under control. Please follow these key pieces of advice: Don’t have a BBQ or a fire of any kind, make sure cigarettes are out – don’t just throw them away; only call 999 if there is an emergency; If you do see a fire call us straight away so we can get it under control quickly.”

“With your help we can stop more fires from happening and keep everyone safe.”

The fire outbreak affected a number of houses across the country.

The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, appreciated the servicemen for helping out.

He stated on his Facebook page, “My thanks go to all the firefighters and frontline services who are working incredibly hard to keep us safe on this scorching day. I urge everyone to continue to follow the advice from emergency services – including the London Fire Brigade as they respond to incidents.”