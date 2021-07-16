Anambra Gov Responds To IPOB’s Claim Of Aiding Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest

Gov Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Friday, reacted to the allegation by the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) that he, alongside Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Chief Emeka Offor and labour minister Chris Ngige, masterminded the arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Obiano, in a statement by his media aide, James Eze, described the report as “totally false.”

The statement read, ” Our attention has been drawn to a story alleging that the governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, was involved in the plot to kidnap and repatriate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) from Kenya to Nigeria.

“The general public is enjoined to disregard that story because it is totally false without the tinniest grain of truth. The governor of Anambra State had no hand in any plot against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“It should be crystal clear to anyone that the Federal Government of Nigeria, headed by Muhammadu Buhari as the president and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, does not need the assistance of a governor who has no control over any security and intelligence architecture to do whatever it wants to do.

“The report is therefore a deliberate act of mischief that should be ignored by the general public.”