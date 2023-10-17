Anambra Police Foil Robbery Attempt, Recover Two AK-47 Rifles

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Men of Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, in Anambra State, Monday, foiled a planned robbery operation along Ebenebe-Achalla Road in Awka North LGA of the State.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the operatives, while on patrol, were tipped off by a public spirited citizen who saw two gun men being conveyed on a motorcycle along the road.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the State Police Public Relations Officer, told our correspondent on Tuesday that, “The operatives went in pursuit of the gang and encountered them where they had positioned to rob motorists.

“On sighting the approaching operatives, they tried to engage them in a shootout but the battle-ready operatives quickly overwhelmed them, forcing them to abandon their weapons and fled into the bushy environ.

“The operatives combed the bush and recovered two AK-47 rifles loaded with several rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and shells of expended rounds.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, while commending the team for their gallantry, tasked them to step up proactive operations across the state “until all criminal elements tormenting citizens in the state are completely flushed out.”