Health Insurance Mandatory For All Nigerians – NHIA Boss

The Director-General (DG) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Professor Mohammed Sambo, has declared that health insurance is now mandatory for all Nigerians.

Speaking in Kaduna during an event on Monday where he was honoured with the Award of Excellence by the Kaduna State NHIA office, Professor Sambo emphasised the significant shift brought about by the NHIA Act 2022.

Represented by the acting director of special duties of NHIA, Sulaiman Ibrahim, the DG highlighted the key provisions of the NHIA Act 2022, noting that the legislation has not only redefined the NHIA’s objectives but has also made it compulsory for all Nigerians and legal residents to have health insurance coverage.

He said, “The Act has made health insurance mandatory to all Nigerians and legal residents, the establishment of the Vulnerable Group Fund to subsidise the cost of provision of health care services to the vulnerable persons in Nigeria, amongst other innovations that have changed the health insurance ecosystem.”

This declaration reflects the NHIA’s unwavering commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage, and it underscores the importance of ensuring that no Nigerian is left without health insurance.

In his opening remarks, the Kaduna State coordinator of the Authority, Aminu Tanimu explained that the purpose of the award ceremony was to commemorate excellence, recognize outstanding accomplishments, and acknowledge the exceptional contributions of individuals and organisations within the NHIA ecosystem.

Notable recipients of the award included the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kaduna, Prof. Aishatu Armaya’u; as well as the Police Health Management Organization (HMO), Giwa Specialist Hospital, Regenix HMO, Freedom Radio 92.9, Invicta FM 98.9, Hajia Ummulkhair Sada, Alhaji Kabiru Umar, and others.

The federal government last week launched operational guidelines for the 2022 National Health Insurance Authority Act to improve healthcare affordability and accessibility for Nigerians.

These guidelines clarify roles, responsibilities, and obligations of health sector stakeholders and promote health insurance implementation.

They also define a Basic Minimum Package of Health Services, set standards for accreditation, and specify penalties for violations. The guidelines also support the integration of State Social Health Insurance Agencies (SSHIAs) as part of a coordinated framework.