Tinubu’s Reforms Will Secure APC Victory In 2027 — Onuigbo

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A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Onuigbo, says the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu is yielding results that will make the party the one to beat in the 2027 general elections.

Onuigbo, a former member of the House of Representatives, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that several economic and social reforms, including the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange rate, had set Nigeria on a path of long-term greatness.

According to him, the removal of fuel subsidy has significantly increased the revenue available to state governments, enabling them to execute more projects.

“Today, the governors are having so much money, which is the fallout of the removal of fuel subsidy. That is helping those who truly want to work in their states to execute numerous projects.

“Before President Tinubu came, governors were going cap-in-hand looking for bailouts to pay salaries. Today, is anybody still going cap-in-hand to pay salaries? The answer is No.

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“We give credit to the president for being courageous in taking that decision,” he told NAN.

Onuigbo also highlighted the successful implementation of the student loan scheme and the unification of exchange rate as key milestones of the current administration.

He told NAN that the foreign exchange reforms had provided a level of predictability for investors, which was absent during the period of ‘uncertainty and jumping rates’.

“You also talk about major infrastructural projects, and there is the Ministry of Interior, where it is now easy to get passports. These are things that seemed impossible before now,” he said