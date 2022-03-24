APC Convention: Ayade’s Commissioner Nominated For Women Leader As South-South Draws ‘Unity List’

Ahead of the National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, the South-South caucus of the party has arrived at the final list of those that will sit on the National Executive and National Working Committees of the party.

The list which was sighted by THE WHISTLER showed that Cross River State governor’s commissioner for health, Ms Betta Edu makes the cut for the position of National Women Leader.

The former Deputy National Secretary of the party, Mr Victor Giadom, also made the list for the position of National Vice Chairman, South-South.

Also, a Delta politician, Mr Felix Morka, will also get the position of National Publicity Secretary while Mr Omorede Osifo from Edo State has been given the position of Deputy National Treasurer of the party.

Mr Diriwari Akedeweirom Bayelsa has been given the post of National Ex-officio while Mr Christopher Akpan of Akwa Ibom state will fill the position of Deputy National Welfare Secretary.

Other positions are: Mr Its Udosen from Akwa Ibom State got the office of Zonal Secretary; Miss Caroline Owugha of Bayelsa was given the post of Zonal Woman Leader; Mr Edet Asia from Cross Rivers State will get the post of Zonal Special Persons Leader while Comrade Ebimobowe Oyal from Delta State has been pencilled down as Zonal Youth Leader and Hon. Blessing Agbonmere from Edo State is the Zonal Organising Secretary.

The list was signed by signatories from the zone which include Cross River governor, Ben Ayade; former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Niger Delta, Sen. Godwin Akpabio; Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege; representative of South South in the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Chief David Lyon and the zonal Stakeholders Secretary, Chief Lucky Imasuen.