APC Convention: Kwara Gov Named Chairman Of 8-Member Zoning Committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up an eight-man committee ahead of its National Convention scheduled for March 26, 2022.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, said the CECPC Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the composition of the Zoning Committee.

According to the statement, the zoning committee will be headed by the Governor of Kwara state, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq

Other members of the committee are the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator. Ovie Omo-Agege, who will serve as Deputy Chairman, Prof. Etim Nyong, Dr. MB Shehu, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, Sen. Teslim Folarin, Alh. Sadeeq Sule-Iko Sami as members while the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, H.E. Nkem Okeke will serve as the committee Secretary.

Akpanudoedehe added that the Committee is expected to submit its report on Monday, March 7, 2022.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the party had constituted its zonal congress committees to oversee the election of zonal party leaders before the National Convention.