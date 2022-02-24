APC Appoints Zonal Congress Committees

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Thursday, appointed committees for March 12, Zonal Congresses.

Senator John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC CECPC, said this in a statement in Abuja.

“The chairmen of the committees are all members of the CECPC, while secretaries are selected from amongst the Deputy Governors from their respective geo-political zones.

“Meetings of zonal stakeholders holds on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the respective geo-political zones,’’ Akpanudoedehe said.

According to the list released by the National Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Bello will chair the North Central committee; Senator Yusuf Yusuf, North-East and Senator Abba Ali, North-West.

Also, Senator Ken Nnamani would chair the South-East congress committee; Mr David Lyon, South-South and Aknremi Olaide, South-West.

In Strict Compliance with the Schedule of Activities for National Convention as Resolved at the CECPC Meeting of 21st February 2022. The committees for the Zonal Congresses are Hereby Scheduled as Follows pic.twitter.com/ZQ2ss6zp0I — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) February 24, 2022

The APC zonal congresses will elect zonal party leaders before the National Convention slated for March 26.

New national executives are expected to be elected at the convention to manage the affairs of the party which is currently managed by Governor Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC.