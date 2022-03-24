APC Convention: Oyeyemi Deploys 1,500 FRSC Personnel, Calls For Collaboration With Police

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi, has called for collaboration with the police as he approved deployment of 1,500 personnel of the FRSC for the March 26 All Progressives Congress national convention.

Oyeyemi tasked the operatives on ensuring free flow of traffic to and from the venue of the APC national convention. .

According to a statement by the FRSC Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the operatives drafted for the national convention were equally mandated to clear obstructions from the roads, carry out rescue operations in case of emergencies, and maintain orderliness around the cordoned areas.

Oyeyemi also directed the Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of operations to deploy 35 trucks, bikes, and ambulances to strengthen enforcement during the convention.

He advised the personnel deployed to display highest sense of professionalism, ingenuity, and avoid temptation that could lead to abuse of human rights.