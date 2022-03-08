APC Convention: We’ve Adopted Zoning Formula – Bello

Even as the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress has been divided following leadership crisis, the acting Chairman and Governor of Niger State, Mr Abubakar Bello, has said that the party’s leadership has adopted the zoning report submitted to it on Monday.

At Monday’s crucial meeting chaired by Bello, it received the report from the Zoning Committee led by the Kwara State Governor, Mr AbdulRahman AbdulRazak.

Speaking after Tuesday’s meeting with some CECPC members at the Party’s National Secretariat, Bello pointed out that the National Executive Council meeting would be held next week to put in place modalities ahead of the March 26 National Convention.

“The report of the zoning formula has been submitted and adopted and it will be released any moment from now. I mean the zoning formula,” he declared.

He added that, “Hopefully, by next week, the NEC meeting will hold. It is a continuation of yesterday’s meeting. And just so you know, so you won’t be asking me the same thing tomorrow, we are going to be meeting every day until the convention so that we can put things together.

“Basically, today we looked at the convention sub-committee and we collected some of the reports from the committee hoping that tomorrow we will decide on the next step to take.”

“Nothing much happened today”, he noted.

When asked if the former CECPC National Secretary, Mr John Akpanudoedehe, is still part of the new leadership of the party, Bello replied, “ask him”.

Akpanudoedehe has however debunked the reports that he has resigned.