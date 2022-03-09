DIG Egbunike, Head Of Abba Kyari Probe Panel, Dies In Abuja Office

Nigeria
By Tayo Olu

Joseph Egbunike, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), has reportedly died. 

Egbunike, who recently headed the police internal panel probing the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, was said to have slumped and died inside his office at the Louis Edet House force headquarters in Abuja. 

RELATED
Nigeria

Bamise Ayanwole: Police Arrest BRT Driver Over Death Of Lagos Fashion Designer

The late DIG’s department was responsible for investigating and prosecuting serious criminal cases within and outside the country. 

The department also coordinates crime investigations and prosecution throughout the force. 

More details to come… 

You might also like

Bamise Ayanwole: Police Arrest BRT Driver Over Death Of Lagos Fashion Designer

‘They Pleaded Guilty Based On Ignorance’- Abba Kyari Reacts After…

BREAKING: Drug Cartel: Abba Kyari’s Co-Defendants Plead Guilty To NDLEA Charges

BREAKING: Female Police Officers Can Now Wear Earrings, Headscarves As IGP Approves…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.