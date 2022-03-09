DIG Egbunike, Head Of Abba Kyari Probe Panel, Dies In Abuja Office

Joseph Egbunike, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), has reportedly died.

Egbunike, who recently headed the police internal panel probing the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, was said to have slumped and died inside his office at the Louis Edet House force headquarters in Abuja.

The late DIG’s department was responsible for investigating and prosecuting serious criminal cases within and outside the country.

The department also coordinates crime investigations and prosecution throughout the force.

More details to come…