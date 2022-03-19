APC In Dire Need Of Leaders With New Ideas, Strategies – Sani Musa

An aspirant for the national chairmanship seat in the All Progressives Congress, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has stated that the party is in dire need of leaders with new vision, new ideas, and new strategies.

A statement issued on Saturday by his media aide, Nasir Mohammed, said the Niger East Senator said this when he submitted his completed nomination and expression of interest forms ahead of the party’s convention scheduled for the 26th of March, 2022

While vowing to transform the party in key areas of governance, Sani Musa noted that there was a need for a generational shift in the leadership trajectory of the party.

He said the larger section of the leadership ecosystem requires the injection of a new vision and strategies.

He said “Nigeria is at crossroads of delayed progress in our race to greatness as a nation because there are yawning gaps in areas needing transformation,

Sani Musa noted that “providing APC transformational leadership if elected, will enhance the chances of the nation benefiting from such proposition and such an opportunity,

“I am requesting for the endorsement of the 80 percent youths that make up the 42 million registered members of the party. This is because you know I am one of you and will represent you well,” He added.

The chairmanship aspirant had earlier promised to bring digitization to the APC.

“We will bring digitization into the APC. To be cohesive, the APC needs a leadership that will bring direction. The APC needs a leader that will be able to build concession between all dividing organs.

“The executive governors are there to support the party and the party is there to work with the governor. We want to see a party that will become an institution in Africa. APC is the largest party and all we need to do is to put the structure. That is, the political parties need to be very strong,” he said at the party’s secretariat on Friday.