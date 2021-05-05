APC NASS Members Hold Counter Caucus Meeting

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the National Assembly is today, Wednesday, meeting over the state of the nation in an apparent effort to counter the opposition Peoples Democratic Party which held a similar meeting on Tuesday.

The PDP had called a meeting of the opposition parties on Tuesday to take a stand on the state of the nation under President Muhammadu Buhari.

On Tuesday, the opposition caucus in the National Assembly listed a number of infractions committed by President Buhari and said they would be willing to impeach him.

These include “constitutional breaches, human rights abuses, rising insecurity across the country,” among others.

More Details Coming…….