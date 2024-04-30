Twenty-Four Months After, Senate, Reps To Resume Plenary At Renovated Chambers

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

After a halt of more than five weeks, members of the Senate and House of Representatives are set to resume plenary in their renovated chambers on Tuesday, April 30.

The legislators, who had embarked on Easter and Eid el-Fitr holidays on March 20, were initially scheduled to reconvene on April 16. However, the resumption was postponed.

Led by Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and his predecessor Femi Gbajabiamila, the leadership of the House inspected the green chamber on Monday in anticipation of Tuesday’s resumption.

The renovation of the chamber, which commenced in April 2022, has been long-awaited. During this period, legislators have been using a temporary chamber located in one of the committee rooms.

The renovation project attracted considerable attention in 2019 when the National Assembly budgeted over N30bn for the overhaul of the complex, sparking widespread criticism.

Subsequently, the budget for the renovation was revised down to N9bn.

Below are photos of the revamped green chamber:

L-R; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker House of Representatives at the revamped green chamber

The revamped view of the green chamber