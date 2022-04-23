APC National Chairman Verbally Suspends All Department Directors Indefinitely

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu, has sent all departmental directors at the party headquarters on indefinite suspension.

Reports from the headquarters of the party said Adamu issued the verbal directives on Friday evening before the close of work.

Although the former governor of Nasarawa State had stated he will reorganise the party when he assumed office on April 1st, it’s the manner he has carried out the promise that has left staff bewildered.

Adamu had stated that when he assumed duty he would also look into the financial books of the party and cause general reordering at the secretariat.

But he said he will tarry action until the Transition Committee headed by the former governor of Jigawa State, Mr Ali Saad Birnin Kudu, submits its report.

He had said, “As for you the Director of Administration, you have no hiding place. We will count on your loyalty to the party. It is in God’s pleasure that we are here at the helm of affairs of this party. We have come with a very open mind but you have to reciprocate in the same spirit.

“We will, definitely by the will of God Almighty, the Secretariat, we need to look at you but I am not saying anything today until the transition committee submits its report.

“It is my hope that by the time the report is submitted, you have what they call a clean bill of the ledger, that is my prayer. Right?

“We have zero tolerance for failure in this new dispensation of our great party.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the National Chairman set up a transition committee to study the handing over note of the defunct Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC and other matters.

A source at the party’s secretariat confirmed to this paper six of the departments that were affected.

These are Welfare, Strategy, Legal, Organization, Publicity and Administration.

THE WHISTLER contacted the spokesman of the APC, Mr Felix Morka, but no response to the text message sent to his phone.

However, it was learnt that the indefinite suspension of all directors heading the departments must have been based on the reports already turned in by the Kudu Committee.