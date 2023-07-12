APC National Vice Chairman Asks Adamu, Omisore To Account For N30 Billion Party Funds

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Vice Chairman, Northwest of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Salihu Lukman, has hit back at both Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore – National Chairman and National Secretary of the party, urging them to account for N30 billion generated by the party.

Lukman also hit Omisore, who was accused for the murder of a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bola I’ve, saying he was not a murderer.

Ige, a well respected member of the apex Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, was killed on December 23 2001 in his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

During his emergence as the National Secretary of APC in 2022, Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka faulted his emergence, describing Omisore as “one of the prime suspects” in the murder of Ige.

The killers of the late Minister have not been found.

However, responding to interviews held on Tuesday by both Adamu and Omisore where they raised some issues concerning Lukman, the National Vice Chairman (Northwest), revealed that, “I participated in the campaign to remove Adams Oshiomhole and the caretaker committee.

“Our vision was that we would produce a leadership under Abdullahi Adamu that would take us back to our founding vision of a party that would encourage internal debate.

“What I see now is a party that doesn’t want any debate. Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Omisore want to behave like emperors and sincerely speaking that departs from the vision of APC being a progressive party.

“They made unpalatable comments about my antecedents and I challenge them to present clips of where I tendered apologies.

“Whatever my antecedents are, there is nothing in my antecedents that made me an alleged murderer or somebody associated with witches,” Lukman hit back.

He restated his accusation that Adamu and Omisore are running APC like personal estates even as he said president Bola Tinubu did not receive any donations that were made to former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

“Yes, he (Tinubu ) didn’t get a dime from the party. I am making this public. Let them challenge me and contradict me,” he said.

He added that, “Till today, we don’t have a national budget. Yet we made over N30 billion from sales of forms.

“Till today as a member of the NWC and majority members of the NWC, maybe with the exception of the financial secretary, Treasurer or the Auditor who may have inside knowledge of how much was expended on the renovation of the national secretariat of the party, we have no knowledge of what is being expended.

“Talking of national budget we are just coming out of elections whereby we are not able to sustain past precedence. What was the past precedence?

“Under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in 2019 every candidate of the party received something from the national secretariat. This last election no candidate received a dime from the party.

“Talking of finances, in our constitution the NEC is supposed to approve some form of sharing formula. I am aware that each state chapter has received about N20 million out of the N30 billion, put together that is about N700 million less than a billion which is less than 3 percent of the total income that has been earned.

“Yet we want to sweep this under the carpet. We are having states, zonal, local councils and ward levels who are left on their own. The whole question of funding of the party has not been addressed,” he said.