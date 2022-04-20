APC NEC Empowers NWC To Fix Date For Convention

The All Progressives Congress National Executive Committee on Wednesday transferred its powers to the party’s national working committee for three months.

The NEC took the resolution at a full NEC Meeting holding in Abuja today chaired by the party’s National Chairman, Mr Abdullahi Adamu.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Mr Yemi Osinbajo, including the Senate President, Mr Ahmad Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamil, all the governors of the party joined the meeting.

NEC authorised the Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC to take decisions on behalf of the party’s NEC, which includes fixing date for the party’s National Convention.

Speaking with journalists during the meeting, Mr Iyiola Omisore, APC National Secretary, said the decision was based on a motion sponsored by Lawan.

The motion was seconded by Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna State governor.

Omisore said the NEC resolved to transfer its powers in line with article 13(3) of the party’s constitution which was properly in order.

