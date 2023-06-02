APC Zoning Deputy Speaker To S’East Disgusting – Ohanaeze

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Friday, said the zoning of the position of the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives to the South East was disgusting.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reports that the ruling All Progressives Congress zoned the position of the deputy House speaker to the South East despite the clamour of the region for the post of the Senate president.

Ohanaeze had however said it had no political interest except in unique cases. It hitherto maintained that it was the turn of the South East to produce the nation’s president in 2023, and advised various political parties to zone the slot to the region.

Both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party failed to abide by the Ohanaeze proposition. This informed the decamping of Mr Peter Obi, hitherto of the Peoples Democratic Party, to the Labour Party, causing huge electoral losses to both PDP and APC during the 2023 polls.

Ohanaeze’s position was contained in a release by its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, which was made available to THE WHISTLER in Awka.

Ogbonnia stated that, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has watched with grave concerns the zoning of principal officers of the Senate and the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We have also observed that the All Peoples Congress (APC) zoned the position of the deputy speaker to the South East of Nigeria.

Advertisement

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo states that allocating the position of the deputy speaker to the South East is highly unreflective, disgusting and provocative to the Igbo.”

Ohanaeze, in the statement, urged all Igbo lawmakers in the 10th National Assembly ‘to vote according to their discretions irrespective of states, religions or ethnicity.