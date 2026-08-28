Apo Six Film Release Suspended Over DSS Review

The nationwide theatrical release of The Night of June 7th, a film based on Nigeria’s controversial 2005 Apo Six killings, has been put on hold following a directive by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

The film, produced by Linda Ikeji and distributed by Nile Entertainment, was scheduled to open in cinemas across Nigeria on Friday, August 28, 2026.

Nile Entertainment, in a statement signed on August 26, said the NFVCB had reviewed the film, including its treatment of the sensitive real-life incident on which it is based, before referring the production to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further review and advice.

The producer and distributor have consequently suspended the film’s release, distribution and public exhibition pending the outcome of the review and further communication from the NFVCB.

“We respect the Board’s process and will comply fully as the review proceeds.

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“Our priority is to ensure that the film reaches audiences when the review process has been concluded and the necessary regulatory clearance is in place.

“The Board has referred the film to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further review and advice” said Nowe Segun-Ojo, General Manager of Nile Entertainment.

Nile Entertainment said it would announce a new release date after the regulatory review is concluded and the necessary approvals are obtained.

The film revisits the June 2005 killing of six young Nigerians in Abuja, an incident that became known as the Apo Six killings.

The victims — Ifeanyi Ozor, Chinedu Meniru, Ekene Isaac Mgbe, Paulinus Ogbonna, Anthony Nwokike and Augustina Arebu — were killed by police officers after reportedly leaving a nightclub in Abuja.

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The killings generated widespread outrage after the victims were initially presented as armed robbers.

A subsequent judicial inquiry heard evidence challenging that account, including allegations that weapons had been planted to portray the victims as armed criminals.

The case culminated in the prosecution of six police officers, although one of the accused, Othman Abdulsalam, reportedly remained at large.

In 2017, an FCT High Court sentenced two former police officers, Ezekiel Acheneje and Emmanuel Baba, to death over the killing of two of the victims.

Three others, including then Deputy Commissioner of Police Danjuma Ibrahim, were discharged and acquitted.

The Apo Six case has continued to attract public attention because of the conflicting accounts surrounding the killings, the lengthy prosecution and subsequent developments involving some of the officers accused in the case.

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Nile Entertainment thanked audiences, exhibitors, partners and the media for their patience and continued support, saying the “film’s new release date would be communicated after the regulatory review.”

The company did not disclose how long the NFVCB and DSS review would take.