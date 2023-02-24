Appeal Court Backs APC Governors’ Reelection Bid

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja has upheld the re-election bid of Gombe state governor, Inuwa Yahaya.

Advertisement

Yahaya is a first term governor of the state but is seeking reelection on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Recall that the Federal High Court had dismissed the People’s Democratic party governorship candidate’s application against Yahaya’s nomination for the election.

Dissatisfied, parties approached the Court of Appeal for redress.

Yahaya, through his counsel, filed a preliminary objection against the PDP, maintaining that the lower court was right in finding that he was the valid candidate of the APC.

In the Appeal marked CA/ABJ/C/109/2023, Hon. Justice E. M Ugo JCA in the lead judgement held on Thursday that the PDP had no right (locus standi) to challenge the APC Governor.