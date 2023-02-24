Appeal Court Backs APC Governors’ Reelection Bid

Nigeria Politics
By Wondrous Nnaemeka

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja has upheld the re-election bid of Gombe state governor, Inuwa Yahaya.

Advertisement

Yahaya is a first term governor of the state but is seeking reelection on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Recall that the Federal High Court had dismissed the People’s Democratic party governorship candidate’s application against Yahaya’s nomination for the election.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

INTERVIEW: What Youths Supporting Peter Obi Must Avoid After Election – Ehusani

Nigeria Politics

Why Obi May Not Do Well In Borno

Dissatisfied, parties approached the Court of Appeal for redress.

Yahaya, through his counsel, filed a preliminary objection against the PDP, maintaining that the lower court was right in finding that he was the valid candidate of the APC.

In the Appeal marked CA/ABJ/C/109/2023, Hon. Justice E. M Ugo JCA in the lead judgement held on Thursday that the PDP had no right (locus standi) to challenge the APC Governor.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement