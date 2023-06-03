Army Occupies Senegal Capital Over Violence As 10 Killed

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senegalese army has taken over the country’s capital, Dakar, due to the violence that broke out during the week as a result of a court judgment which sentenced a major opposition politician, Ousmane Sonko.

Several foreign media reports say the death toll has risen to 10 and the angry mob are yet to back down.

Sonko is considered to be the closest political rival to President Macky Sall ahead of the West African country’s presidential election slated for 2024.

Sonko was charged by authorities of Government for allegedly raping a young woman but he described the charges as politically motivated.

The court exonerated him from the rape allegations but convicted him for having immoral behaviour towards the alleged victim.

The conviction earned him a 2 year imprisonment, implying he would not contest the forthcoming polls.

Following the judgment, Sonko’s supporters took to the street and the protest turned violent, resulting in wanton destruction of properties and loss of lives.

Reacting, the United Nations urged “all those involved to exercise restraint.”

The country’s army is still on ground at the capital to ward off any unpleasant surprise.