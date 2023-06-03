Return Abia Assets Or Face Sanctions, SSG Tells Ex-Gov Ikpeazu’s Appointees

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Professor Kenneth Kalu, who assumed the position of Secretary to the Abia State Government early this week, is taking a proactive stance in ensuring accountability and proper use of public resources in the state.

This comes as Kalu has commenced recovery of properties diverted by appointees in the immediate past administration of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

He issued a directive to the former officials to return all government properties currently in their possession or face the wrath of the new administration of Governor Alex Otti.

The directive includes the return of vehicles, gadgets, and other assets that were provided to the officials during their tenure.

The directive carries a deadline of June 6, 2023, warning that appropriate legal action would be taken against those who fail to comply.

“It has come to the knowledge of the State Government that some Government officials, including appointees of the past administration, are still holding on to Government properties, such as vehicles, generators, laptops and other assets.

“Anyone who is in possession of Government properties is hereby directed to return such to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, on or before 4pm on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, and obtain necessary acknowledgement from the SSG’s Office,” Kalu stated on Saturday.

In a ceremony on May 29, 2023, Otti was inaugurated as the new Governor of Abia State.

Amidst a palpable atmosphere of optimism and renewed hope, the inauguration marked a significant turning point for the people of Abia, as they anticipate progress, development, and effective governance under the new administration.

Otti, an economist and former banking executive, ended 17-year reign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when he won the March 18 governorship election that was characterized by a dramatic collation of results.