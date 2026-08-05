Army Places Bounty On ISWAP Leaders After Intelligence Breakthrough

The Nigerian Army has launched a manhunt for some of the Islamic State West Africa Province’s (ISWAP) top commanders after intelligence recovered from recent military operations exposed the identities of key figures behind the group’s activities in the Lake Chad region.

The Acting Military Information Officer of Operation Hadin Kai, Capt. Muhammed Goni, said on Wednesday that the development followed the recovery and forensic analysis of electronic devices and other intelligence materials seized during sustained offensives against the terrorist group in northern Borno State.

Among the items recovered was a camcorder allegedly used by ISWAP fighters to record propaganda videos and document their operations.

According to Goni, the intelligence obtained from the devices enabled the military to identify several senior ISWAP commanders and map out locations linked to the group’s activities around the Mangari–Metele–Dogon Chukun corridor in Abadam and Kukawa Local Government Areas.

Those identified include Abu Musa Al-Mangawi Baa Shuwa, described as the group’s governor (Wali), his deputy and Amirul Jaish, Muhammad Jidda, popularly known as “The One-Handed Man,” as well as Hamad Abu Hanifa, the group’s Amirul-Fiya.

The military said Abu Musa remains the most wanted ISWAP leader operating within the Lake Chad Basin and appealed to members of the public to provide credible information that could lead to his arrest.

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As part of efforts to dismantle the group’s leadership, the Army announced financial rewards for useful intelligence. It placed a ₦50 million bounty on Ibn Muhammad, commander of ISWAP’s Amniyya unit, and a ₦10 million reward on Muhammad Jidda.

Goni assured potential informants that all information would be handled with strict confidentiality and that their identities would be protected.

He urged residents to support ongoing counter-terrorism efforts by reporting relevant information through security agencies or the dedicated hotline, 0708 498 8859.

The military also warned the public against attempting to arrest or confront any of the wanted suspects, stressing that such encounters should be left to security operatives.