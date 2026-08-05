CAF President Backs Under-Pressure Infantino, Urges Executives To Show Unity

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe has rallied African football executives behind FIFA President Gianni Infantino, reaffirming the continent’s support for the embattled football chief despite growing divisions within global football governance.

Motsepe’s endorsement comes after Infantino abandoned a controversial proposal to raise about $4.2 billion through the sale of a minority stake in a new commercial rights entity, a plan that had attracted strong opposition from several football bodies.

The proposal involved the creation of the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a subsidiary valued at about $20 billion that would manage the commercial rights to the FIFA World Cup and other major competitions.

Under the plan, external investors, led by U.S. investor Joshua Kushner’s Thrive Eternal, would have acquired a 20 per cent stake for approximately $4.2 billion.

The initiative, however, faced resistance from UEFA and football authorities in the United Kingdom, who argued that the World Cup was not an asset FIFA should commercialise through private investment. Following the backlash, Infantino shelved the proposal.

Despite criticism from regional football bodies in Europe, Asia and North America, Africa’s 54 FIFA member associations have continued to stand firmly behind Infantino, providing him with a crucial political support base ahead of the next FIFA presidential election.

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Speaking to Reuters, Motsepe described Infantino as a loyal ally of the African continent.

“He’s a loyal friend. He’s loyal to Africa. I come from a background where when people have been loyal to you, you never stab them in the back,” Motsepe said.

His position was echoed by CAF Vice President Fouzi Lekjaa of Morocco and FIFA Council members from Egypt, Niger and Mauritania, who welcomed Infantino’s decision to abandon the proposed commercial rights deal while reaffirming their confidence in his leadership.

Analysts say Africa’s continued backing is closely tied to FIFA’s development funding programme, which has significantly increased under Infantino’s administration.

Since assuming office in 2016, Infantino has expanded FIFA Forward, a programme that now guarantees each member association up to $8 million every four years to support football development.

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For many African football associations, particularly those in smaller nations such as Comoros and Malawi, the funding remains essential for grassroots development, youth programmes, equipment procurement and participation in international competitions.

Officials from several African federations have argued that, unlike wealthier football associations in Europe, many African countries cannot rely on corporate sponsorships or substantial government funding, making FIFA’s financial assistance critical to sustaining their football programmes.