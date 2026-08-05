Tambuwal Demands Action Over Renewed Bandit Attacks In Sokoto

Former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has expressed concern over the resurgence of bandit attacks in parts of Sokoto State, urging security agencies to intensify operations and adopt stronger intelligence-driven measures to protect vulnerable communities.

The senator said the renewed wave of violence, marked by killings, kidnappings, cattle rustling and the displacement of residents, has heightened fear across several communities and poses a serious threat to peace, food production and economic activities in the state.

His reaction follows recent attacks in Kebbe, Shagari and Sabon Birni local government areas, where armed groups have continued to launch deadly assaults despite ongoing security operations.

He specifically mourned the death of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hussaini Balarabe, who was reportedly killed during a gun battle with suspected bandits in Kebbe Local Government Area, describing the officer’s death as a painful reminder of the sacrifices security personnel continue to make in the fight against insecurity.

“I sympathise with the people of Shagari Local Government Area over the recent attacks that have left several residents kidnapped while rustlers made away with livestock. Our communities must not be abandoned to criminal elements. They deserve adequate protection, and every effort must be made to restore peace and enable them to return to their homes, farms and livelihoods without fear”

He further extended his condolences to the people of Sabon Birni Local Government Area, where recurring attacks have continued to claim lives, force residents to flee their homes and disrupt normal economic activities.

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According to him, the persistent attacks across the affected local government areas are not only claiming lives and destroying property but are also crippling agriculture, commerce and the livelihoods of rural dwellers whose survival depends largely on farming and livestock production.

The former governor commended the courage of military personnel, police officers and other security operatives confronting armed groups under difficult conditions, while urging the Federal and Sokoto State governments to strengthen intelligence gathering, surveillance and rapid-response capabilities to curb the renewed violence.

He said that security operations must be sustained and adequately resourced until communities threatened by banditry are secured and those behind the attacks are brought to justice.

Tambuwal also appealed to security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue victims still in captivity, while calling on residents, traditional rulers and community leaders to support security agencies with credible information that could aid ongoing operations.

He maintained that overcoming the security challenges confronting Sokoto requires close collaboration between government, security agencies, traditional institutions and local communities.

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The senator prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed in the attacks, wished the injured a speedy recovery and expressed hope that those still in captivity would regain their freedom soon. He also prayed for lasting peace and stability to return to Kebbe, Shagari, Sabon Birni and other communities affected by banditry in Sokoto State.